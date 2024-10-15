Sweet Strawberries

It's the start of a new school year at Colégio da Barra and the new students meet up with the old ones.

Two large groups form. The influencers, popular and mainstream, and the alternatives who are looking for new directions and new ideas. They all share the dilemmas and aspirations of adolescence, but their paths are different.

Olívia (Madalena Aragão) comes from a dysfunctional family. At just seventeen, she takes care of her siblings and has to study at the same time. Miguel (Vicente Gil) is on a collision course with his father, a doctor who wants his son to follow in the family tradition. Olívia and Miguel meet a few days before school starts, without knowing that they are going to be classmates, and they meet again at the students' welcome party.

The party is hosted by the popular band D'ZRT. The group is looking for talent to launch in a music competition. The announcement causes great excitement, as everyone wants to be the new D'ZRT.

During the party, a student is the victim of cyberbullying. Pictures of her undressing for a stranger begin to circulate. Dying of shame, she runs away from the party and later disappears from home.

This is the first in a chain of mysterious disappearances, all apparently related to cyberbullying. Each case is preceded by the exposure on social media of a secret or an unknowable weakness.

Anyone could be the next to disappear and the tension is constant. Those with compromising secrets try to hide them at all costs. The case of the missing students will put Olivia and Miguel on opposite sides and will be the biggest obstacle to their romance.

In addition to the tension caused by the disappearances, the participants in the talent contest are fighting with the weapons they have and don't have in order to win the contest and become the new D'ZRT.