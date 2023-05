Morreu Andy Rourke, baixista da banda “The Smiths”

Andy Rourke morreu, esta sexta-feira, aos 59 anos. A morte do baixista foi anunciada por um ex-membro da banda “The Smiths” no Twitter.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz