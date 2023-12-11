Globos de Ouro: acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados - TVI

Globos de Ouro: acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados

  • CNN Portugal
  • Há 1h e 20min
Globos de Ouro (CNN)

EM ATUALIZAÇÃO

A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anuncia esta segunda-feira os nomeados para a 81ª gala dos Globos de Ouro que, todos os anos, premeiam o que de melhor se faz no cinema e na televisão nos Estados Unidos. 

A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro acontece no domingo, 7 de janeiro. 

Este ano há 27 categorias, de cinema e televisão, entre as quais dois prémios novos: Melhor Blockbuster (para o qual só ssão elegíveis filmes que arrecadaram pelo menos 150 milhões de dólares de bilheteira na América do Norte) e Melhor Interpretação de Stand-Up Comedy na Televisão.

Acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados:

Estes são os nomeados deste ano:

Cinema

Melhor Filme - Drama

  • Anatomia de uma queda
  • Os assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Vidas Passadas
  • A zona de interesse

Melhor Filme - Comédia ou Musical

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Melhor Realização

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Cristopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Celine Song - Vidas Passadas

Melhor Argumento

  • Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie
  • Tony McNamara - Poor Things
  • Celine Song - Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth e Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomia de uma queda

Melhor Ator - Drama

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Leonardo Dicaprio - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott - All of us strangers

Melhor Atriz - Drama

  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de uma Queda
  • Greta Lee - Vidas Passadas
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Melhor Ator - Comédia ou Musical

  • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
  • Matt Damon - Air
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Melhor Atriz - Comédia ou Musical

  • Fantasia Barrino - A Cor Púrpura
  • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman - May December
  • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
  • Robert DeNiro - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall - França

Fallen Leaves - Finlândia

Io Capitano - Itália

Vidas Passadas - EUA

Society of the Snow - Espanha

A Zona de Interesse - Reino Unido / EUA

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Melhor Canção Original

"Addicted to Romance" - She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

"Dance the Night" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin);

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt);

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker);

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell).

 

Televisão

 

Melhor Série - Musical ou Comédia

Melhor Série - Drama

1923;

The Crown;

The Diplomat;

The Last of Us;

The Morning Show;

Succession.

Melhor Ator numa Série - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession;

Kieran Culkin - Succession;

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses;

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us;

Jeremy Strong - Succession;

Dominic West - The Crown.

Melhor Atriz numa Série - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923;

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us;

Keri Russell - The Diplomat;

Sarah Snook - Succession;

Imelda Staunton - The Crown;

Emma Stone - The Curse.

Melhor Ator numa Série - Comédia ou Musical

Bill Hader - Barry;

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Segel - Shrinking;

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso;

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.

Melhor Atriz numa Série - Comédia ou Musical

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary;

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear;

Elle Fanning - The Great;

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building; 

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face.

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Mardsen - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgârd.

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série

Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

 

