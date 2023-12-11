Globos de Ouro: acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados

A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anuncia esta segunda-feira os nomeados para a 81ª gala dos Globos de Ouro que, todos os anos, premeiam o que de melhor se faz no cinema e na televisão nos Estados Unidos.

A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro acontece no domingo, 7 de janeiro.

Este ano há 27 categorias, de cinema e televisão, entre as quais dois prémios novos: Melhor Blockbuster (para o qual só ssão elegíveis filmes que arrecadaram pelo menos 150 milhões de dólares de bilheteira na América do Norte) e Melhor Interpretação de Stand-Up Comedy na Televisão.

Acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados:

Estes são os nomeados deste ano:

Cinema

Melhor Filme - Drama

Anatomia de uma queda

Os assassinos da Rua das Flores

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Vidas Passadas

A zona de interesse

Melhor Filme - Comédia ou Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Melhor Realização

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Cristopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Celine Song - Vidas Passadas

Melhor Argumento

Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Celine Song - Past Lives

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth e Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomia de uma queda

Melhor Ator - Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of us strangers

Melhor Atriz - Drama

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de uma Queda

Greta Lee - Vidas Passadas

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Melhor Ator - Comédia ou Musical

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Melhor Atriz - Comédia ou Musical

Fantasia Barrino - A Cor Púrpura

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Melhor Ator Secundário

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall - França

Fallen Leaves - Finlândia

Io Capitano - Itália

Vidas Passadas - EUA

Society of the Snow - Espanha

A Zona de Interesse - Reino Unido / EUA

Melhor Filme de Animação

Melhor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores

Melhor Canção Original

"Addicted to Romance" - She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)

"Dance the Night" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin);

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt);

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker);

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell).

Televisão

Melhor Série - Musical ou Comédia

Melhor Série - Drama

1923;

The Crown;

The Diplomat;

The Last of Us;

The Morning Show;

Succession.

Melhor Ator numa Série - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession;

Kieran Culkin - Succession;

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses;

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us;

Jeremy Strong - Succession;

Dominic West - The Crown.

Melhor Atriz numa Série - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923;

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us;

Keri Russell - The Diplomat;

Sarah Snook - Succession;

Imelda Staunton - The Crown;

Emma Stone - The Curse.

Melhor Ator numa Série - Comédia ou Musical

Bill Hader - Barry;

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Segel - Shrinking;

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso;

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.

Melhor Atriz numa Série - Comédia ou Musical

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary;

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear;

Elle Fanning - The Great;

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building;

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face.

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Mardsen - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgârd.

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série

Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Minissérie ou Telefilme

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Minissérie ou Telefilme