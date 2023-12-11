Globos de Ouro: acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados

A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anuncia esta segunda-feira os nomeados para a 81ª gala dos Globos de Ouro que, todos os anos, premeiam o que de melhor se faz no cinema e na televisão nos Estados Unidos.
A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro acontece no domingo, 7 de janeiro.
Este ano há 27 categorias, de cinema e televisão, entre as quais dois prémios novos: Melhor Blockbuster (para o qual só ssão elegíveis filmes que arrecadaram pelo menos 150 milhões de dólares de bilheteira na América do Norte) e Melhor Interpretação de Stand-Up Comedy na Televisão.
Acompanhe aqui o anúncio dos nomeados:
Estes são os nomeados deste ano:
Cinema
Melhor Filme - Drama
- Anatomia de uma queda
- Os assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Vidas Passadas
- A zona de interesse
Melhor Filme - Comédia ou Musical
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Melhor Realização
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Cristopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Celine Song - Vidas Passadas
Melhor Argumento
- Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Celine Song - Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth e Martin Scorsese - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomia de uma queda
Melhor Ator - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of us strangers
Melhor Atriz - Drama
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomia de uma Queda
- Greta Lee - Vidas Passadas
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Melhor Ator - Comédia ou Musical
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Melhor Atriz - Comédia ou Musical
- Fantasia Barrino - A Cor Púrpura
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall - França
Fallen Leaves - Finlândia
Io Capitano - Itália
Vidas Passadas - EUA
Society of the Snow - Espanha
A Zona de Interesse - Reino Unido / EUA
Melhor Filme de Animação
Melhor Banda Sonora
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Os Assassinos da Rua das Flores
Melhor Canção Original
"Addicted to Romance" - She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen)
"Dance the Night" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin);
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt);
"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker);
"Road to Freedom" - Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell).
Televisão
Melhor Série - Musical ou Comédia
Melhor Série - Drama
1923;
The Crown;
The Diplomat;
The Last of Us;
The Morning Show;
Succession.
Melhor Ator numa Série - Drama
Brian Cox - Succession;
Kieran Culkin - Succession;
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses;
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us;
Jeremy Strong - Succession;
Dominic West - The Crown.
Melhor Atriz numa Série - Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923;
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us;
Keri Russell - The Diplomat;
Sarah Snook - Succession;
Imelda Staunton - The Crown;
Emma Stone - The Curse.
Melhor Ator numa Série - Comédia ou Musical
Bill Hader - Barry;
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building;
Jason Segel - Shrinking;
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building;
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso;
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear.
Melhor Atriz numa Série - Comédia ou Musical
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary;
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear;
Elle Fanning - The Great;
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building;
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face.
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Mardsen - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgârd.
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série
Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme
Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme
Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Minissérie ou Telefilme
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Minissérie ou Telefilme