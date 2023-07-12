"Succession" e "Last of Us" na frente das nomeações aos Emmy - TVI

"Succession" e "Last of Us" na frente das nomeações aos Emmy

  • CNN Portugal
  • MJC
  • Há 52 min
Série "Succession"

Cerimónia de entrega dos prémios mais importantes da televisão acontece a 18 de setembro

A última temporada de "Succession" (HBO) lidera a lista de nomeados aos prémios Emmy, com 27 nomeações. Já o ator Pedro Pascal conseguiu a sua primeira nomeação com "Last of Us" (HBO), série que teve 24 nomeações no total. Seguem-se "The White Lotus" (HBO) com 23 nomeações e "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV) com 21. As séries de sucesso "Better Call Saul" (Netflix) e "House of Dragon" (HBO) também estão entre os mais nomeados.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios mais importantes da televisão acontece a 18 de setembro.

Veja a lista de todos os nomeados:

Melhor Série Dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Succession”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “Wednesday”

Melhor Minissérie

  • “Beef”
  • “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
  • Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
  • Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”

Melhor "Reality Show"

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Melhor "Talk Show"

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “The Problem with Jon Stewart”

 

