"Succession" e "Last of Us" na frente das nomeações aos Emmy

A última temporada de "Succession" (HBO) lidera a lista de nomeados aos prémios Emmy, com 27 nomeações. Já o ator Pedro Pascal conseguiu a sua primeira nomeação com "Last of Us" (HBO), série que teve 24 nomeações no total. Seguem-se "The White Lotus" (HBO) com 23 nomeações e "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV) com 21. As séries de sucesso "Better Call Saul" (Netflix) e "House of Dragon" (HBO) também estão entre os mais nomeados.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios mais importantes da televisão acontece a 18 de setembro.

Veja a lista de todos os nomeados:

Melhor Série Dramática

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Melhor Série de Comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Melhor Minissérie

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Melhor "Reality Show"

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Melhor "Talk Show"