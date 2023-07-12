"Succession" e "Last of Us" na frente das nomeações aos Emmy

A última temporada de "Succession" (HBO) lidera a lista de nomeados aos prémios Emmy, com 27 nomeações. Já o ator Pedro Pascal conseguiu a sua primeira nomeação com "Last of Us" (HBO), série que teve 24 nomeações no total. Seguem-se "The White Lotus" (HBO) com 23 nomeações e "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV) com 21. As séries de sucesso "Better Call Saul" (Netflix) e "House of Dragon" (HBO) também estão entre os mais nomeados.
A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios mais importantes da televisão acontece a 18 de setembro.
Veja a lista de todos os nomeados:
Melhor Série Dramática
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Succession”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Melhor Série de Comédia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Melhor Minissérie
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme
- Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Melhor "Reality Show"
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Melhor "Talk Show"
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart”