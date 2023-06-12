Breve carta ao meu novo amor, o Primavera. Assinado: Tim Lister

por Tim Lister (CNN, CNN.com)

Um aspirante a poeta lisboeta, dois irmãos da Geórgia, um adolescente de Brooklyn e outro do noroeste do Brasil. Aglomerados à frente do palco, a partilhar endereços de Instagram, a tirar selfies, a fumar o que quer que seja e à espera de Alison Goldfrapp.

É o primeiro dia do festival Primavera, no Porto. Para já, as nuvens ameaçam mas a chuva não cai. Goldfrapp - agora uma veterana de 57 anos da música house - aparece num body azul-marinho impossivelmente apertado e faz uma atuação firme e sem rodeios que põe os fãs com metade da sua idade a dançar.

Um dos muitos pontos positivos do Primavera é a grande mistura de pessoas para quem este é um evento anual. Situado nos terrenos ondulados do Parque da Cidade, o local é abençoado pela brisa do mar, os palcos estão bem separados e a comida e bebida são variadas e a preços razoáveis.

Acima de tudo, o ambiente é descontraído e amigável. Estranhos às 16h são amigos às 20h, fazendo planos para se encontrarem noutro dia. Como disse um inglês que se mudou recentemente para Portugal, o Primavera no Porto não tem pretensões, não há pose. Os fãs estão unidos no seu amor pela música.

E depois a música: rap, rock, indie-pop, electrónica e quase tudo o que há pelo meio - veteranos de festivais (New Order e The Pet Shop Boys) e artistas em ascensão, juntamente com bandas com bases de fãs dedicadas (parece que há pessoas que viajariam para uma remota ilha escocesa se os Japanese Breakfast fossem tocar).

Os céus abriram-se na quarta-feira à noite quando Baby Keem terminou a sua curta actuação. Não se tratava de um aguaceiro mas sim de uma chuva torrencial que atingia as tendas e transformava a relva num mar de lama. Mas a grande maioria dos fãs não se comoveu. Com Kendrick Lamar a seguir (para uma atuação brilhante com quase duas horas de duração), a resiliência desta multidão era impressionante. Não iam a lado nenhum.

Gary, um trintão de Illinois, combinou a sua primeira visita a Portugal com o concerto do ícone do rap Kendrick Lamar (apontamento lateral: o Primavera parece ser particularmente atrativo para os fãs americanos).

Felizmente, o Porto escapou ao boletim meteorológica na segunda noite. Choveu muito antes, depois e em redor, mas o Primavera foi poupado ao pior. Um dos artistas que mais se destacaram nessa noite: Arlo Parks, com um entusiasmo contagiante, um set demasiado curto de pop com inflexão R&B que fez com que uma multidão considerável pedisse mais (a propósito deste concerto: espreitem Blades e Caroline.)

Houve sets de energia crua - como o de Yves Tumor - e produções polidas, como o set de Rosalía, que fechou a segunda noite diante provavelmente do público mais jovem de todos os quatro dias de festival.

Fred Again - o multitalentoso cantor, compositor e produtor - disse a uma multidão eufórica que, ao dirigir-se para o local do evento, tinha a certeza de que ninguém iria aparecer. Parecia genuinamente espantado com o facto de vários milhares de pessoas estarem ali para se deleitarem com o seu extenso conjunto de música house acompanhado de videoclips, independentemente dos elementos.

O Primavera encerrou no sábado com os ícones da britpop Blur, cujas canções transcendem gerações. Pessoas de todo o mundo amontoaram-se em frente ao palco principal para testemunhar uma banda liderada pelo supertalentoso Damon Albarn e que tocou clássicos e um novo tema - The Narcissist - do seu próximo álbum, o primeiro em oito anos. Adolescentes e cinquentões sabiam todas as letras. Albarn mergulhou na multidão e agradeceu a todos por terem vindo apreciar a "música palerma" da banda. A energia dos Blur e o óbvio prazer do concerto provaram o porquê da longevidade da banda.

No sábado à noite, o tempo tinha abrandado, a relva encharcada tinha secado. O Primavera estava terminado por mais um ano, consolidando a sua reputação como um dos festivais mais divertidos da Europa. E muitas pessoas tinham feito novos amigos de todos os cantos do mundo.

A short letter to my new love, Primavera. Signed: Tim Lister

by Tim Lister (CNN, CNN.com)

An aspiring Lisbon poet, two brothers from (the country of) Georgia, a teenager from Brooklyn and another from the northwestern corner of Brazil. Clustered together at the front of the stage, sharing Instagram addresses, taking selfies, smoking whatever and waiting for Alison Goldfrapp.

It’s the first day of the Primavera festival in Porto. For now the clouds threaten but the rain holds off. Goldfrapp -now a 57-year old veteran of house music - appears in an impossibly tight aquamarine bodysuit and delivers a tight no-nonsense set that sets fans half her age dancing.

One of the many positives about Primavera is the great mix of people for whom it’s an annual fixture. Set in the rolling grounds of the Parque de Cidade, the venue is blessed by a sea breeze, the stages well separated and the food and drink varied and reasonably-priced.

Above all, the atmosphere is chilled and friendly. Strangers at 16h are friends by 20h, making plans to meet another day. As one Englishman who has recently moved to Portugal put it, Primavera in Porto has no pretensions, there’s no posing. The fans are united in their love for the music.

And then the music: rap, rock indie-pop, electronic and almost everything in between -- veterans of festivals (New Order and The Pet Shop Boys) and artists breaking through, along with bands with dedicated fan-bases (seems there are people who’d travel to a remote Scottish island if Japanese Breakfast were going to play.)

The heavens opened on Wednesday night as Baby Keem wrapped up his short, staccato performance. This was no shower but driving rain pelting the tents and turning the grass into a sea of mud. But the great majority of fans were unmoved. With Kendrick Lamar next up (for a brilliant set nearly two hours long), the resilience of this crowd was impressive. They were going nowhere.

Gary, a thirty-something from Illinois, was combining his first visit to Portugal with a mission to see rap icon Kendrick Lamar. (On a sidenote, Primavera seems to be a big draw for American fans.)

Thankfully, Porto dodged the meteorological bullet on the second night. It rained heavily before, after and all around, but Primavera was spared the worst. One of the stand-out performers that evening: Arlo Parks, with an infectious enthusiasm, an all-too-short set of R&B inflected pop that had a sizeable crowd demanding more. (Check out Blades and Caroline.)

There were sets of raw energy – such as Yves Tumor – and polished productions such as Rosalia’s set that closed out the second night in front of probably the most youthful audience of the whole four-day festival.

Fred Again – the multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer, told a euphoric crowd that driving to the venue he was sure no-one would even turn up. He appeared genuinely amazed that several thousand people were there to revel in his sprawling set of house music accompanied by video clips, regardless of the elements.

Primavera wrapped up Saturday with the icons of BritPop, Blur, whose songs transcended generations. People from the world over crammed in front of the main stage to witness a tour de force led by the uber-talented Damon Albarn, as Blur performed old favorites and a new offering – The Narcissist - from their forthcoming album – the first in eight years. Teenagers and fifty-somethings knew all the lyrics and reveled in a performance that never paused. Albarn dived into the crowd and thanked everyone for coming to enjoy the band’s “silly music.” Blur’s energy and obvious enjoyment of the gig belied their longevity in the business.

By Saturday night, the weather had relented, the sodden grass dried out. Primavera was done for another year, cementing its reputation as one of Europe’s most enjoyable festivals. And a lot of people had made new friends from all corners of the world.