Liga: Sporting – Benfica (0-0)

Dérbi

Siga aqui as principais incidências do Dérbi

GOLOS

SPORTING 
BENFICA 

CARTÕES AMARELOS

SPORTING
BENFICA

CARTÕES VERMELHOS

SPORTING
BENFICA

 

ONZE DO SPORTING

Israel; Diomande, Coates e Inácio; Esgaio, Ugarte, Morita e Nuno Santos; Edwards, Trincão e Pote

SUPLENTES

Diego Callai, Héctor Bellerín, Matheus Reis, Luís Carlos, Dário Essugo, Arthur Gomes, Youssef Chermiti, I. Fatawu, Paulinho
 

ONZE DO BENFICA

Vlachodimos; Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; João Neves e Chiquinho; David Neres, Rafa e João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos

SUPLENTES

Samuel Soares, A. Bah, Lucas Veríssimo, Morato, Gilberto, M. Ristić, Florentino, P. Musa, Gonçalo Guedes
 

