Young Boys - Sporting (já há onzes)

DIRETO MAISFUTEBOL - SIGA AQUI
⇔ FICHA DE JOGO ⇔
♦
YOUNG BOYS
Von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Mohamed Camara, Aurèle Amenda e Jaouen Hadjam; Lukasz Lakomy, Sandro Lauper e Filip Ugrinic; Ebrima Colley, Cedric Itten e Joel Mvuka
SUPLENTES
Racioppi, Marzino, Elia, Persson, Niasse, Lustenberger, Ganvoula, Males, Deme, Seiler e Joel Monteiro
SPORTING
Adán; Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio e Matheus Reis; Esgaio, Hjulmand, Bragança e Nuno Santos; Edwards, Gyökeres e Pote
SUPLENTES
Franco Israel, Francisco Silva, Morita, Luís Neto, Francisco Trincão, Geny Catamo, Rafael Pontelo, Koba Koindredi e Rafael Nel