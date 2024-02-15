Young Boys - Sporting (já há onzes) - TVI

Young Boys - Sporting (já há onzes)

  • CNN Portugal
  • Há 40 min
Treino do Sporting (FOTO: Sporting)

Leões no sintético de Berna para tentar chegar aos oitavos da Liga Europa

DIRETO MAISFUTEBOL - SIGA AQUI

⇔ FICHA DE JOGO ⇔

YOUNG BOYS
Von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Mohamed Camara, Aurèle Amenda e Jaouen Hadjam; Lukasz Lakomy, Sandro Lauper e Filip Ugrinic; Ebrima Colley, Cedric Itten e Joel Mvuka

SUPLENTES
Racioppi, Marzino, Elia, Persson, Niasse, Lustenberger, Ganvoula, Males, Deme, Seiler e Joel Monteiro


SPORTING
Adán; Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio e Matheus Reis; Esgaio, Hjulmand, Bragança e Nuno Santos; Edwards, Gyökeres e Pote

SUPLENTES
Franco Israel, Francisco Silva, Morita, Luís Neto, Francisco Trincão, Geny Catamo, Rafael Pontelo, Koba Koindredi e Rafael Nel

