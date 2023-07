"Cerberus": há uma onda de calor a afetar quase toda a Europa e podem ser batidos recordes. E em Portugal?

#ImageOfTheDay



A #heatwave is ongoing in Europe ♨️

➡️Many records 🌡️ have been broken in Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany and #Spain

⬇️As measured by #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️, on 11 July the Land Surface Temperature exceeded 60°C in Extremadura 🇪🇸 #OlaDeCalor pic.twitter.com/mMvFmHTnet

After the hottest June on record, July is not looking so fresh either. 🌡️



A major heatwave is predicted to rise temperatures as high as 48°C.

This map shows Land surface temperatures reaching 46°C in Rome and Madrid, and 47°C in Seville.#Cerberus

