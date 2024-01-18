Vizela-Sporting (siga ao minuto) - TVI

Vizela-Sporting (siga ao minuto)

  • CNN Portugal
  • Há 30 min
Desp. Chaves-Sporting (LUSA/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA)

Acompanhe todas as incidências do jogo que marca o arranque da segunda volta

DIRETO MAISFUTEBOL - SIGA AQUI

⇔ FICHA DE JOGO ⇔

ONZE DO VIZELA
Buntic; Hugo Oliveira, Anderson, Rodrigo Escoval, Matheus Pereira, Lebedenko; Samu, Diogo Nascimento, Busnic; Essende, Alberto Soro.

Suplentes

Ruberto, Bursac, Jota, Alex Méndez, Bustamante, Abdul Awudu, Messias, Nuno Moreira, Tomás Silva.

 

ONZE DO SPORTING
Adán; Eduardo Quaresma, Sebastián Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Hjulmand, Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos; Trincão, Gyökeres, Paulinho.

Suplentes

Franco Israel, Diogo Pinto, Marcus Edwards, Luís Neto, Dário Essugo, Daniel Bragança, Rafael Pontelo, Afonso Moreira.

